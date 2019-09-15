EVOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $11,053.00 and $14.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

