ExclusiveCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $549.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $447,149.00 and $549.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00872806 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001817 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,686,953 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

