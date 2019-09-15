Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,867 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 7,530,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,076. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.