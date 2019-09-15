EXMR 1-Day Volume Tops $172.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 154.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $136,016.00 and $172.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

