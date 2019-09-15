Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 941,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,563 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 760,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.