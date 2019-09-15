Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given a $188.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price target on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,497. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,449 shares of company stock worth $7,754,611. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.