Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,663,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 5,039,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.04.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.09%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $262,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,680,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,159,600. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

