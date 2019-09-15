Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,456 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. 6,979,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

