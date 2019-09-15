Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

