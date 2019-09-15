F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,755,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 3,247,300 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.99.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $37,906.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,875.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $265,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in F5 Networks by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 343,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,660. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.