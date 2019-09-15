Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,398.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. Faceter has a market capitalization of $344,844.00 and $2,398.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

