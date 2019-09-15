Federated Enhanced Treasury Income Fund (NYSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Enhanced Treasury Income Fund (NYSE:FTT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Federated Enhanced Treasury Income Fund in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Federated Enhanced Treasury Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Federated Enhanced Treasury Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund’s portfolio of investments include various sectors namely transportation, special tax, hospital, education, public power, senior care, water and sewer, general obligation-local, industrial development bond/pollution control revenue and general obligation-state.

