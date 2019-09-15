Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,846,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,503,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferro by 940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 332,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ferro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 228,960 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ferro by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 677,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ferro has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

