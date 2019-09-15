FidentiaX Market Capitalization Hits $300,351.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One FidentiaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $300,351.00 and $9,487.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FidentiaX Token Profile

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

