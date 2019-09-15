Financial Review: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & DarioHealth (OTCMKTS:DRIO)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -388.10% -274.72% DarioHealth -265.04% -270.42% -151.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 272.67%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 241.31 -$7.53 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.37 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

