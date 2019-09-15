First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 135,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $27,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $406,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 607.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 512.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $209,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.71. 16,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The company has a market cap of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.67. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.