First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 8,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

