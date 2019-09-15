First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,512,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 823,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,598. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.59.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 134.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.