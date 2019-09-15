Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $78.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.16 million and the highest is $79.02 million. Five9 posted sales of $65.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $312.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $314.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $369.90 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,186,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,110,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,054 shares of company stock worth $17,288,294. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Five9 stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 207,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,397. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 262.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

