Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,232,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,069,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.98. 284,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

