FLIP Hits One Day Volume of $560.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $585,343.00 and approximately $560.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00201204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.01165176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

