Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

FFIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

