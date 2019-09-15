FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,757,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 2,530,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $91.05. 763,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.