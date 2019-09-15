FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given a $100.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.07.

FMC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,171. FMC has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 91.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

