Footy Cash Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Footy Cash has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Footy Cash Profile

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

