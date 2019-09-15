Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.46% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $24,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 78.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 305.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,425,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,661. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

