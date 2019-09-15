Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.19. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,092 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 9.24% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

