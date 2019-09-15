GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $562,955.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.04683496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,386,249,999 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.