GameCredits Price Tops $0.0358 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $46,764.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00679994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, BitBay, Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.