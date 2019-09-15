Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,206,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 34,071,400 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 5,431,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,438. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $14.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 450,727 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of GAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GAP by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

