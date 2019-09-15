GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

GAP (NYSE:GPS) has been given a $15.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

GAP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 450,727 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

