GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Set at $37.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) received a $37.00 price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 41,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

