Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,407,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 7,022,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $952,059. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 149,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

Shares of Gentex stock remained flat at $$28.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,357,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,803. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

