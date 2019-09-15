Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.36. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 315,278 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Get Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.