Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,477,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 57,196,100 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Gerdau by 9.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 5,904,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.90. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

