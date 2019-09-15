Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

