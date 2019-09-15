Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,351,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 8,261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 1,535,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.