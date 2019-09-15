Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMLP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 153,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,572. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $671.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,077,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,292,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

