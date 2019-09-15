Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 979.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,798. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

