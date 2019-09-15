Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 309.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $887.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.95. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

