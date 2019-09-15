Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 337,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,291. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $461,470.24. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

