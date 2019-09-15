Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

