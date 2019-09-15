GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Reaches $8,142.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. GreenMed has a market cap of $8,142.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

