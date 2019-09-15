Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,642,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 2,291,400 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Griffon by 120.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Griffon by 736.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 286,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.14. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.20 million. Analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Griffon’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

