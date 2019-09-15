Havven Price Reaches $0.0472 on Major Exchanges (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Havven has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Havven token can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.01172973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022254 BTC.

About Havven

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official website for Havven is havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liquid, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

