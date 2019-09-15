Head-To-Head Survey: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & Clarent (NYSE:CLRN)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarent has a beta of 8.32, suggesting that its stock price is 732% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Clarent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $724.56 million 0.78 $169.72 million $1.18 3.35 Clarent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Clarent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Clarent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 2 1 0 0 1.33 Clarent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than Clarent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Clarent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Clarent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 20.61% 17.98% 12.06% Clarent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Clarent on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Clarent

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions, in conjunction with its hardware or equipment provided by others, are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks. Clarent's solutions provide bridges between the traditional circuit-switched telephone system and Internet Protocol networks, allowing the use of IP telephony to be transparent to end user customers using their existing wire line or wireless telephones. The company's customers include service providers, system integrators, resellers, and enterprises. Service provider customers include traditional local, international, and wholesale long distance telecommunication companies, as well as next generation service providers, including Internet Service Providers, Application Service Providers, Web-to-phone providers, and others employing Internet-based business models. The company's competitors include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Lucent, Inc.; Nortel Networks Corporation; Sonus Networks; and VocalTec Communications, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California. On December 13, 2002, Clarent Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on April 1, 2004. Clarent Corporation is in liquidation.

