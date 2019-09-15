Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $34.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $145.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $148.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $189.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 128,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

