Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,317,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 1,175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HRTG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 296,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTG. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 254.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 385.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.