Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 1,884,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,128. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

