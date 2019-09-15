Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $49.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

HOLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 1,000,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. Hologic has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,363.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,210.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,382,000 after acquiring an additional 847,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

